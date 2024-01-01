$54,982+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
2022 Tesla Model Y
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$54,982
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,979KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF3NF512172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 57,979 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model Y Performance - Unleash the Future Today!
Step into the future with the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance, where style meets exhilaration. This beast rockets from 0 to 60 in just 3.5 seconds, powered by cutting-edge electric technology that delivers both speed and sustainability. With an impressive 487 km range, you'll experience freedom like never before, seamlessly navigating city streets or embarking on epic road trips without the worry of frequent charging stops.
Navigate with confidence using the top-of-the-line navigation system, while cruise control with steering assist makes every journey smoother and safer.Enjoy built-in games for endless entertainment. Plus, take control from your smartphone with features like scheduling charging sessions or pre-heating in winter, ensuring your car is always ready when you are.
This Model Y Performance isn't just a car; it's a lifestyle upgrade. Drive smarter, faster, and with zero emissions. Don't miss your chance to own the future. Contact us today to experience the thrill firsthand!
