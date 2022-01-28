$93,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-909-3884
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance All credit approved
Location
AutoAgents
88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1
613-909-3884
$93,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8168818
- Stock #: AA371
- VIN: 7SAYGDEF9NF317404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # AA371
- Mileage 4,350 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Nearly new 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance with only 4300km.
No accidents, FSD (full self drive) capable computer, black on black interior. Customer traded in for a 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range.
Comes with 21" factory wheels on brand new tires. Winters shown on vehicle can be included for an extra $2000.
Financing available OAC, All trades welcome.
Own a business? Ask about our corporate financing options! Our corporate loans don't show on your credit bureau.
Have a trade-in? We pay top dollar for all trades and will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.
Is this car not exactly what you're looking for? We have access to thousands of vehicles not listed online.
Come see how AutoAgents has broken the car dealership mould!
www.AutoAgents.io
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.