2022 Tesla Model Y

4,350 KM

Details Description

$93,900

+ tax & licensing
AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Performance All credit approved

Location

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

$93,900

+ taxes & licensing

4,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8168818
  • Stock #: AA371
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEF9NF317404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # AA371
  • Mileage 4,350 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Nearly new 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance with only 4300km.

No accidents, FSD (full self drive) capable computer, black on black interior. Customer traded in for a 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range.

Comes with 21" factory wheels on brand new tires. Winters shown on vehicle can be included for an extra $2000. 

Financing available OAC, All trades welcome. 

Own a business? Ask about our corporate financing options! Our corporate loans don't show on your credit bureau. 

Have a trade-in? We pay top dollar for all trades and will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.

Is this car not exactly what you're looking for? We have access to thousands of vehicles not listed online.

Come see how AutoAgents has broken the car dealership mould!

www.AutoAgents.io



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

