Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model Y

75 KM

Details Description

$99,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$99,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 9026473
  2. 9026473
  3. 9026473
  4. 9026473
  5. 9026473
  6. 9026473
  7. 9026473
  8. 9026473
  9. 9026473
  10. 9026473
  11. 9026473
  12. 9026473
  13. 9026473
  14. 9026473
  15. 9026473
  16. 9026473
  17. 9026473
  18. 9026473
  19. 9026473
  20. 9026473
  21. 9026473
  22. 9026473
  23. 9026473
  24. 9026473
  25. 9026473
  26. 9026473
  27. 9026473
  28. 9026473
  29. 9026473
  30. 9026473
  31. 9026473
  32. 9026473
  33. 9026473
  34. 9026473
  35. 9026473
  36. 9026473
  37. 9026473
  38. 9026473
  39. 9026473
  40. 9026473
Contact Seller

$99,499

+ taxes & licensing

75KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9026473
  • Stock #: 1496
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE5NF532429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range | Black & White Premium Interior | Navigation | All Wheel Drive

Midnight Silver Metallic Exterior | White Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Front Power Seats | Navigation | Power Locks and Widows | Panoramic Sunroof | Off-Road Assist | Automatic Blind Spot Camera | Speed Limit Warning | Forward Collision Warning | Lane Departure Avoidance | Automatic Emergency Braking | Obstacle-Aware Acceleration | Traffic-Aware Cruise Control Chime | Dashcam | Park Assist | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 96,850 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 550 KM
$97,990 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model S P...
 2,402 KM
$178,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory