2022 Tesla Model Y

Listing ID: 9026473

9026473 Stock #: 1496

1496 VIN: 7SAYGDEE5NF532429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 75 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.