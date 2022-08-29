$98,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$98,500
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2022 Tesla Model Y
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$98,500
+ taxes & licensing
53KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9034372
- Stock #: AA617
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE2NF000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AA617
- Mileage 53 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7