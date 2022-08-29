2022 Tesla Model Y

$89,800 + taxes & licensing 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095164

9095164 Stock #: AA631

AA631 VIN: 7SAYGDEE8NF550732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA631

Mileage 38 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.