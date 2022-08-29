$89,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$89,800
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2022 Tesla Model Y
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$89,800
+ taxes & licensing
38KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095164
- Stock #: AA631
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE8NF550732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA631
- Mileage 38 KM
Vehicle Description
Please note that the price of $89800 is for customers that finance full amount only. Price will be $2500 more for cash purchases or large down payments.
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive / Five seater / All Black Premium Interior / Pearl White / Autopilot / Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-goHome delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7