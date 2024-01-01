Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota 4Runner

64,821 KM

Details Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle
11982003

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTENU5JR2N6084956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner 64,821 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 17,617 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 41,224 KM $53,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner