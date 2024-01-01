$49,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota 4Runner
2022 Toyota 4Runner
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,821KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTENU5JR2N6084956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 64,821 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Tony Graham Toyota
