$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
2022 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTENU5JR6N6041009
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Tow Hitch, Skid Plates, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights
Modern styling meets classic SUV capability in this rugged Toyota 4Runner. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 43,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Modern styling meets classic SUV capability in this rugged Toyota 4Runner. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 43,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2008 Mazda CX-7 142,445 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats 33,435 KM $31,486 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 48,665 KM $27,986 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Toyota 4Runner