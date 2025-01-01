Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Tow Hitch, Skid Plates, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights</b><br> <br> Modern styling meets classic SUV capability in this rugged Toyota 4Runner. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 43,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our 4Runners trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Toyota 4Runner

43,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle
12089701

2022 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,000KM
VIN JTENU5JR6N6041009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Tow Hitch, Skid Plates, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights

Modern styling meets classic SUV capability in this rugged Toyota 4Runner. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 43,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 for sale in Nepean, ON
2008 Mazda CX-7 142,445 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats 33,435 KM $31,486 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 48,665 KM $27,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner