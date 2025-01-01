$51,273+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota 4Runner
TRD SPORT 4X4 |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM|NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$51,273
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,327 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD SPORT 4X4 w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 360 camera, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, crawl control, tow package, X-REAS sport suspension, running boards, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver and passenger seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500