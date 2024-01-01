Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Sport Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay!

Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2022 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Slip inside, and youll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 43,911 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Camrys trim level is Hybrid XSE. Upgrading to this sporty Camry XSE Hybrid is a great choice as it comes with more style, technology and premium features. This Camry Hybrid offers unique aluminum wheels, leather heated front seats with a power adjustments, an upgraded Entune 3.0 Audio Plus system that is paired with a large 9 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include a power sunroof, a sport tuned suspension, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyotas Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Sport Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.

2022 Toyota Camry

43,911 KM

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XSE - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XSE - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

Used
43,911KM
VIN 4T1K31AK9NU040823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour AJ00
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2099
  • Mileage 43,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Sport Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay!

Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2022 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 43,911 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Camry's trim level is Hybrid XSE. Upgrading to this sporty Camry XSE Hybrid is a great choice as it comes with more style, technology and premium features. This Camry Hybrid offers unique aluminum wheels, leather heated front seats with a power adjustments, an upgraded Entune 3.0 Audio Plus system that is paired with a large 9 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include a power sunroof, a sport tuned suspension, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Sport Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2022 Toyota Camry