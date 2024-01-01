$28,346+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$28,346
+ taxes & licensing
16,452KM
Used
VIN 5YFB4MBE6NP107953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!
Compare at $29196 - Our Price is just $28346!
With more fuel efficiency and more horsepower than ever before, this 2022 Corolla brings the iconic name firmly into the future. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This low mileage sedan has just 16,452 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. For a more engaging driving experience, this Corolla SE has been upgraded with a sport suspension, dual tip exhaust, stylish aluminum wheels, exclusive and more aggressive bumpers, a sport mode button that allows for faster engine response, smart proximity keys with push button start and heated sport seats. This energetic Toyota Corolla also includes automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Toyota Safety Sense
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$28,346
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Toyota Corolla