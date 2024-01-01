Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> Compare at $29196 - Our Price is just $28346! <br> <br> With more fuel efficiency and more horsepower than ever before, this 2022 Corolla brings the iconic name firmly into the future. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This low mileage sedan has just 16,452 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Corollas trim level is SE. For a more engaging driving experience, this Corolla SE has been upgraded with a sport suspension, dual tip exhaust, stylish aluminum wheels, exclusive and more aggressive bumpers, a sport mode button that allows for faster engine response, smart proximity keys with push button start and heated sport seats. This energetic Toyota Corolla also includes automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$252.72</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Toyota Corolla

16,452 KM

$28,346

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

SE - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE - Heated Seats - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$28,346

+ taxes & licensing

16,452KM
Used
VIN 5YFB4MBE6NP107953

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,452 KM

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Toyota Safety Sense

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

$28,346

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2022 Toyota Corolla