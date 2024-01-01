$24,898+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE - Heated Seats - $191 B/W
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE - Heated Seats - $191 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$24,898
+ taxes & licensing
76,296KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP287122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $25894 - Our Live Market Price is just $24898!
A legend made modern, this 2022 Corolla embodies the progressive and practical nature of the Corolla name. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 76,296 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great decision as it comes with heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a handy rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $190.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
4.76 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip, continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Toyota Safety Sense
2022 Toyota Corolla