Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Toyota Corollas have been the go to sedan for decades for a plethora of reasons....bulletproof reliability, incredible fuel efficiency and great resale value! Finished in Celestial with contrasting Black Sport Softex/fabric seating surfaces, premium audio, embedded navigation, embedded traffic and weather, qi-wireless charging, power drivers seat, heated front and rear seats, heated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, 18 alloy wheels, paddle shifters, sport mode select, push start button, smart key system, Safety Sense 2.0, pre-collision system with pedestrian & bicycle detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist & road edge detection, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, backup camera, blind spot, only 35,213kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Toyota Corolla XSE. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccsPerfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2022 Toyota Corolla

35,213 KM

Details Description Features

$29,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

XSE XSE, SOFTEX/FABRIC, NAVI, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & S

Watch This Vehicle
12114155

2022 Toyota Corolla

XSE XSE, SOFTEX/FABRIC, NAVI, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & S

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Contact Seller

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,213KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE7NP124504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,213 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Toyota Corollas have been the go to sedan for decades for a plethora of reasons....bulletproof reliability, incredible fuel efficiency and great resale value! Finished in Celestial with contrasting Black Sport Softex/fabric seating surfaces, premium audio, embedded navigation, embedded traffic and weather, qi-wireless charging, power driver's seat, heated front and rear seats, heated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, 18 alloy wheels, paddle shifters, sport mode select, push start button, smart key system, Safety Sense 2.0, pre-collision system with pedestrian & bicycle detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist & road edge detection, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, backup camera, blind spot, only 35,213kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Toyota Corolla XSE. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccsPerfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla XSE XSE, SOFTEX/FABRIC, NAVI, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla XSE XSE, SOFTEX/FABRIC, NAVI, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & S 35,213 KM $29,850 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-30 GS LUXURY!! LEATHERETTE, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & STEER. for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Mazda CX-30 GS LUXURY!! LEATHERETTE, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & STEER. 152,669 KM $19,450 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi LEATHER, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & STEER. WHEEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi LEATHER, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & STEER. WHEEL 37,751 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla