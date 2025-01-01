$29,850+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE XSE, SOFTEX/FABRIC, NAVI, ROOF, HTD. SEATS & S
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$29,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,213 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Toyota Corollas have been the go to sedan for decades for a plethora of reasons....bulletproof reliability, incredible fuel efficiency and great resale value! Finished in Celestial with contrasting Black Sport Softex/fabric seating surfaces, premium audio, embedded navigation, embedded traffic and weather, qi-wireless charging, power driver's seat, heated front and rear seats, heated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, 18 alloy wheels, paddle shifters, sport mode select, push start button, smart key system, Safety Sense 2.0, pre-collision system with pedestrian & bicycle detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist & road edge detection, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, backup camera, blind spot, only 35,213kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Toyota Corolla XSE. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
