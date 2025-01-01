Menu
Account
Sign In
LE w/ Upgrade Package incl. sunroof, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, auto climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *This vehicle was previously a daily rental.

2022 Toyota Corolla

92,265 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE| SUNROOF | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
12162576

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE| SUNROOF | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,265KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE7NP286625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,265 KM

Vehicle Description

LE w/ Upgrade Package incl. sunroof, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, auto climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *This vehicle was previously a daily rental.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 4x4 | 5.7L HEMI | CREW | TONNEAU | ONLY 72,000 KMS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 4x4 | 5.7L HEMI | CREW | TONNEAU | ONLY 72,000 KMS 72,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | LOW KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | LOW KMS! 30,889 KM $30,857 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan | 7-PASS | STOW N GO | KEYLESS ENTRY | 3-ZONE A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan | 7-PASS | STOW N GO | KEYLESS ENTRY | 3-ZONE A/C 248,881 KM $1,997 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla