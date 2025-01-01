$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE| SUNROOF | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE| SUNROOF | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,265 KM
Vehicle Description
LE w/ Upgrade Package incl. sunroof, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, auto climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *This vehicle was previously a daily rental.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500