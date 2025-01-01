$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE | 6-SPEED | ONLY 17,000 KMS | ALLOYS | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,916 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 17,000 KMS!! 6-SPEED MANUAL SE w/ 16-inch alloys, heated seats, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, backup camera, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
