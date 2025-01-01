Menu
The 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT offers a sophisticated combination of style and functionality with its black exterior and smooth front-wheel drive handling. This sedan is crafted for those who value efficiency and refined mechanics, powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and seamless automatic transmission. With its classic sedan body type, this Corolla boasts an understated elegance that is both timeless and modern. Inside, the cabin is designed to provide comfort and convenience. Enjoy the advanced air conditioning system on warm days, or utilize the power windows for quick and easy adjustments. The keyless entry adds a layer of ease to your daily routine, and the smart device integration means you can effortlessly connect your phone via Bluetooth for hands-free communication. When it comes to technology and safety, the Corolla LE CVT is well equipped. The backup camera ensures safer reversing, while brake assist and lane assist bolster your confidence behind the wheel, helping to prevent accidents. Thanks to radar-enabled cruise control, enjoy stress-free highway travel with maintained speed and distance from vehicles ahead. This car is an ideal pick for professionals and families seeking reliability and technological edge in their vehicles. Ready to make the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT yours? Contact our dealership today for more information and to schedule a test drive!

2022 Toyota Corolla

86,721 KM

$22,606.50

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

13175177

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$22,606.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,721KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP347304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H3133
  • Mileage 86,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Payload: 375kg (827lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.3mm (3.17 x 3.48)
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,335kg (2,943lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,313mm (51.7)
Horsepower: 139hp @ 6,100RPM
Torque: 126 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Engine torque: 126 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Compression ratio: 10.69 to 1
GVWR: 1,785kg (3,935lbs)
Rear legroom: 884mm (34.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning
Engine litres: 1.8L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

$22,606.50

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2022 Toyota Corolla