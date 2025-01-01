$22,606.50+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$22,606.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H3133
- Mileage 86,721 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT offers a sophisticated combination of style and functionality with its black exterior and smooth front-wheel drive handling. This sedan is crafted for those who value efficiency and refined mechanics, powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and seamless automatic transmission. With its classic sedan body type, this Corolla boasts an understated elegance that is both timeless and modern. Inside, the cabin is designed to provide comfort and convenience. Enjoy the advanced air conditioning system on warm days, or utilize the power windows for quick and easy adjustments. The keyless entry adds a layer of ease to your daily routine, and the smart device integration means you can effortlessly connect your phone via Bluetooth for hands-free communication. When it comes to technology and safety, the Corolla LE CVT is well equipped. The backup camera ensures safer reversing, while brake assist and lane assist bolster your confidence behind the wheel, helping to prevent accidents. Thanks to radar-enabled cruise control, enjoy stress-free highway travel with maintained speed and distance from vehicles ahead. This car is an ideal pick for professionals and families seeking reliability and technological edge in their vehicles. Ready to make the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT yours? Contact our dealership today for more information and to schedule a test drive!
