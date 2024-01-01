$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE - Heated Seats
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,850KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 7MUCAABG4NV006078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White
- Interior Colour AA00
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0863B
- Mileage 34,850 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto!
Take on new challenges in this impressive subcompact SUV. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. Its agile yet comfortable interior is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This SUV has 34,850 kms. It's platinum white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE. Stepping up to this impressive Corolla Cross LE is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and 2 USB charging ports, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic climate control. It also features stylish aluminum wheels, a smart key system with push button start and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, 10 airbags, automatic high beam assist and a rear view camera. Additional features consist of LED headlights, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, power heated exterior mirrors and a 60/40 split folding rear seats to help when loading and unloading large packages. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Andoid Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Take on new challenges in this impressive subcompact SUV. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. Its agile yet comfortable interior is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This SUV has 34,850 kms. It's platinum white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE. Stepping up to this impressive Corolla Cross LE is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and 2 USB charging ports, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic climate control. It also features stylish aluminum wheels, a smart key system with push button start and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, 10 airbags, automatic high beam assist and a rear view camera. Additional features consist of LED headlights, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, power heated exterior mirrors and a 60/40 split folding rear seats to help when loading and unloading large packages. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Andoid Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Andoid Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Subaru WRX Sport-tech - Navigation - Premium Audio 42,899 KM $36,498 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate - Cooled Seats 84,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 120,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross