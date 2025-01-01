$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
VIN 7MUDAABG7NV009061
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel!
Adventure confidently in any environment with intelligent safety features, and intuitive technologies that provides peace of mind. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. Its agile yet comfortable interior is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrading to this top of the line all-wheel drive Corolla Cross XLE is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with wireless charging, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Audio Plus, a premium JBL audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control and a power sunroof. It also features stylish aluminum wheels, SiriusXM, a smart key system, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes intuitive parking assist, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, 10 airbags, automatic high beam assist and a rear view camera. Additional features consist of Bi-LED premium headlights, SofTex seat material, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, and a 60/40 split folding rear seats to help when loading and unloading large packages. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Andoid Auto
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross