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2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD - Low Mileage
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,791KM
VIN 7MUBAABG8NV006967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0636A
- Mileage 33,791 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Take on new challenges in this impressive subcompact SUV. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. Its agile yet comfortable interior is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.
This low mileage SUV has just 33,791 km. It's Jet Black Mica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE AWD. Stepping up to this impressive Corolla Cross LE with all wheel drive is a great decision as it comes with a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and 2 USB charging ports, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic climate control. It also features stylish aluminum wheels, a smart key system with push button start and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, 10 airbags, automatic high beam assist and a rear view camera. Additional features consist of LED headlights, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, power heated exterior mirrors and a 60/40 split folding rear seats to help when loading and unloading large packages.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Take on new challenges in this impressive subcompact SUV. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. Its agile yet comfortable interior is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.
This low mileage SUV has just 33,791 km. It's Jet Black Mica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE AWD. Stepping up to this impressive Corolla Cross LE with all wheel drive is a great decision as it comes with a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and 2 USB charging ports, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic climate control. It also features stylish aluminum wheels, a smart key system with push button start and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, 10 airbags, automatic high beam assist and a rear view camera. Additional features consist of LED headlights, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, power heated exterior mirrors and a 60/40 split folding rear seats to help when loading and unloading large packages.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross