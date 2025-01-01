$25,997+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota GR86
GR PREMIUM | 228HP | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Halo
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 91,429 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE GR PREMIUM W/ 228HP!! Heated leather-trimmed suede seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch black alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, w/ rear park sensors, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selector, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
613-746-8500