2022 Toyota Highlander

$58,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 4 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10489620

10489620 Stock #: P1655

P1655 VIN: 5TDABRCH3NS538538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,484 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Comfort Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM SofTex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.