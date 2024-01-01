$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,547KM
Used
VIN 5TDFZRBHXNS163296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats!
This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2022 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 48,547 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this ultra luxurious Highlander Limited is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, a power sunroof, wireless charging, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with JBL Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation and SiriusXM, LED headlights and fog lights, and split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include a power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
