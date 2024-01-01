2022 Toyota Highlander

Menu
TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER! Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats w/ premium heated 2nd row captains chairs, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch alloys, heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, JBL premium audio, ambient lighting, power seats w/ driver memory, hands-free power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
49,482KM
VIN 5TDFZRBH0NS199739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240820
  • Mileage 49,482 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER! Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats w/ premium heated 2nd row captains chairs, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch alloys, heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, JBL premium audio, ambient lighting, power seats w/ driver memory, hands-free power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

