2022 Toyota Highlander
PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM | HUD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240820
- Mileage 49,482 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER! Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats w/ premium heated 2nd row captains chairs, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, premium 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch alloys, heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, JBL premium audio, ambient lighting, power seats w/ driver memory, hands-free power liftgate, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
