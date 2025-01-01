Menu
Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2022 Toyota Highlander

38,567 KM

$51,950

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE 7 PASS, SOFTEX, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS, ALLOYS

12294786

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE 7 PASS, SOFTEX, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS, ALLOYS

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$51,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,567KM
VIN 5TDLZRBH6NS224355

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,567 KM

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$51,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2022 Toyota Highlander