Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Prius

81,000 KM

Details Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Watch This Vehicle
12398526

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12398526
  2. 12398526
  3. 12398526
  4. 12398526
  5. 12398526
  6. 12398526
  7. 12398526
  8. 12398526
  9. 12398526
  10. 12398526
  11. 12398526
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKAMFP7N3197532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9895
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Sport 74,500 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 69,000 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla LE 85,900 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius