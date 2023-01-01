$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Toyota RAV4
2022 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
13,022KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379433
- Stock #: P1610
- VIN: JTMGB3FV2ND096050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Radical design, refined drive-ability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4 Prime. This 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Meet the first ever Toyota RAV4 Prime, a plug-in-hybrid that offers the most advanced powertrain yet. While the RAV4 Prime is loaded with modern creature comforts, and safety features, this sporty SUV helps give you the confidence you need to easily tackle wide-open stretches of highway, your favourite dirt road, and everything in between. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra intelligent Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 13,022 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Prime's trim level is XSE. Upgrading to this all-wheel drive RAV4 Prime XSE is a great choice as it comes with some impressive features such as larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, 8 inch touchscreen with Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, wireless charging, heated front seats with SofTex seat material, proximity keyless entry, a leather heated steering wheel and a unique exterior styling. Additional features includes EV & ECO driving modes, dual zone climate control, vertical LED headlights, a power rear liftgate, power driver seat, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Andoid Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Andoid Auto
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8