Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota RAV4

7,036 KM

Details Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 11549781
  2. 11549781
  3. 11549781
  4. 11549781
  5. 11549781
  6. 11549781
  7. 11549781
  8. 11549781
  9. 11549781
  10. 11549781
Contact Seller

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,036KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV7NC280919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # E9932
  • Mileage 7,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 4,627 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT 93,620 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX SPORT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Subaru WRX SPORT 67,984 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4