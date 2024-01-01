Menu
LIKE NEW! All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, air conditioning, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth and windshield wiper de-icer!! This vehicle was a previous daily rental.

2022 Toyota RAV4

62,801 KM

Details Description

$32,697

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

AWD | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM | CARPLAY

2022 Toyota RAV4

AWD | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$32,697

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,801KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV5NW271801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,801 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW! All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, air conditioning, terrain/drive mode selector, Bluetooth and windshield wiper de-icer!! This vehicle was a previous daily rental.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$32,697

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Toyota RAV4