2022 Toyota RAV4

17,456 KM

Details Features

$38,612

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid LE AWD

12225966

Location

Tony Graham AutoEdge

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-380-3343

Used
17,456KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV3NW142943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2130
  • Mileage 17,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

