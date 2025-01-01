$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,215KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6NC303138
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist!
The RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2022 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 76,215 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE AWD. Elevate your adventure with this all wheel drive RAV4 LE that comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
The RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2022 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 76,215 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE AWD. Elevate your adventure with this all wheel drive RAV4 LE that comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos Capability
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Audio -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 7" touch screen and 6 speakers
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 41,891 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline - Heated Seats 67,135 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5-door Manual - Heated Seats 62,549 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2022 Toyota RAV4