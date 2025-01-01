Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

78,154 KM

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

13069822

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T34WRFV1NW145851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,154 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2022 Toyota RAV4