Menu
Account
Sign In
All-Wheel Drive w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and drive mode selector!!

2022 Toyota RAV4

63,469 KM

Details Description

$31,886

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

AWD |HTD SEATS |CARPLAY |ADAPT. CRUISE | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
13172405

2022 Toyota RAV4

AWD |HTD SEATS |CARPLAY |ADAPT. CRUISE | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 13172405
  2. 13172405
  3. 13172405
  4. 13172405
  5. 13172405
  6. 13172405
  7. 13172405
  8. 13172405
  9. 13172405
  10. 13172405
  11. 13172405
  12. 13172405
  13. 13172405
  14. 13172405
  15. 13172405
  16. 13172405
  17. 13172405
  18. 13172405
  19. 13172405
  20. 13172405
  21. 13172405
  22. 13172405
  23. 13172405
  24. 13172405
  25. 13172405
  26. 13172405
Contact Seller

$31,886

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,469KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4NC305955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,469 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Wheel Drive w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and drive mode selector!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport HIGHLINE AWD |HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF |20IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport HIGHLINE AWD |HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF |20IN ALLOYS 68,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru WRX SPORT AWD | 6-SPEED | 271HP | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Subaru WRX SPORT AWD | 6-SPEED | 271HP | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS 71,970 KM $28,455 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV 149,422 KM $30,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,886

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Toyota RAV4