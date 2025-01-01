Menu
ONLY 35,000KMS!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams and Bluetooth!

2022 Toyota RAV4

34,745 KM

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

AWD | ONLY 35,000KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C

13172417

2022 Toyota RAV4

AWD | ONLY 35,000KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | A/C

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,745KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV2NC312600

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,745 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 35,000KMS!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams and Bluetooth!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Toyota RAV4