Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota RAV4

2,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 8806493
  2. 8806493
  3. 8806493
  4. 8806493
  5. 8806493
  6. 8806493
  7. 8806493
  8. 8806493
  9. 8806493
  10. 8806493
  11. 8806493
  12. 8806493
  13. 8806493
  14. 8806493
  15. 8806493
  16. 8806493
  17. 8806493
  18. 8806493
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806493
  • Stock #: AA553
  • VIN: 2t3dwrfv7nw140668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2016 Audi Q5 Technik
 121,151 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche 911 Car...
 42,700 KM
$159,000 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 i ...
 146,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory