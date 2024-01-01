Menu
6-SPEED MANUAL DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM 4x4! Sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, tri-folding tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, running boards, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, tow package, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2022 Toyota Tacoma

50,002 KM

$48,107

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$48,107

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,002KM
VIN 3TYCZ5ANXNT064145

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,002 KM

6-SPEED MANUAL DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM 4x4! Sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, tri-folding tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, running boards, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, tow package, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

