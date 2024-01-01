$48,107+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM| 6-SPEED | SUNROOF| LEATHER| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,002 KM
Vehicle Description
6-SPEED MANUAL DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM 4x4! Sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, tri-folding tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, running boards, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, tow package, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500