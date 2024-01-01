Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2022 Toyota Tacoma

44,712 KM

Details Description Features

$48,450

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT, SIDESTEPS, FLIPBAK TONNEAU, NAV, HTD. S

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT, SIDESTEPS, FLIPBAK TONNEAU, NAV, HTD. S

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$48,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,712KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BNXNT012565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 012565
  • Mileage 44,712 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Crew Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030

$48,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2022 Toyota Tacoma