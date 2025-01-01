2022 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
4x4 DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT W/ 3.5L V6! Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, tonneau cover, running boards, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

103,210 KM

Details Description

V6 TRD SPORT 4x4| DBL CAB | CARPLAY | TONNEAU |NAV

12162570

V6 TRD SPORT 4x4| DBL CAB | CARPLAY | TONNEAU |NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
103,210KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BN1NT007349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,210 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT W/ 3.5L V6! Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, tonneau cover, running boards, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

