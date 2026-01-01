$46,898+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
2022 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$46,898
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,329 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD Sport 4X4 Crew Cab w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tonneau cover, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, tow package, bed mounted 400W AC outlet, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
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613-746-8500