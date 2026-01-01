Menu
Account
Sign In
TRD Sport 4X4 Crew Cab w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tonneau cover, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, tow package, bed mounted 400W AC outlet, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2022 Toyota Tacoma

75,329 KM

Details Description Features

$46,898

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14136118

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14136118
  2. 14136118
  3. 14136118
  4. 14136118
  5. 14136118
  6. 14136118
Contact Seller

$46,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
75,329KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BN4NT012707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,329 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD Sport 4X4 Crew Cab w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tonneau cover, 5-foot box w/ bedliner, tow package, bed mounted 400W AC outlet, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax $0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax $0 DOWN $100/WEEK ALL IN 28,335 KM $25,764 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks $0 DOWN $84/WEEK ALL IN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Kicks $0 DOWN $84/WEEK ALL IN 118,162 KM $14,863 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer $0 DOWN $135/WEEK ALL IN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Ford Explorer $0 DOWN $135/WEEK ALL IN 89,114 KM $34,997 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,898

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Toyota Tacoma