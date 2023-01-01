$70,824+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2022 Toyota Tundra
LIMITED TRD OFF ROAD 4X4| CREW| LEATHER| PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$70,824
- Listing ID: 10332687
- Stock #: 230888
- VIN: 5TFJA5EC8NX001512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,226 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED CREWMAX 4X4 W/ TRD OFF ROAD PKG INCL. LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, MASSIVE 14-IN TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP/360 CAMERAS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND WIRELESS CHARGING!! 18-in alloys, navigation-ready, heated steering, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, bedliner, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, garage door opener, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams and Sirius XM!
