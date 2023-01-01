Menu
2022 Toyota Tundra

23,226 KM

Details Description

$70,824

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED TRD OFF ROAD 4X4| CREW| LEATHER| PANO ROOF

LIMITED TRD OFF ROAD 4X4| CREW| LEATHER| PANO ROOF

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

23,226KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332687
  • Stock #: 230888
  • VIN: 5TFJA5EC8NX001512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230888
  • Mileage 23,226 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED CREWMAX 4X4 W/ TRD OFF ROAD PKG INCL. LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, MASSIVE 14-IN TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP/360 CAMERAS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND WIRELESS CHARGING!! 18-in alloys, navigation-ready, heated steering, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, bedliner, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, garage door opener, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

