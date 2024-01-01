$63,211+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
LIMITED TRD OFF-ROAD | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,618 KM
Vehicle Description
CREWMAX LIMITED 4X4 W/ TRD OFF-ROAD PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats, massive 14-inch touchscreen, heated steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, intuitive park assist, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (11,122lb capacity!), auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
613-746-8500