Menu
Account
Sign In
CREWMAX LIMITED 4X4 W/ TRD OFF-ROAD PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats, massive 14-inch touchscreen, heated steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, intuitive park assist, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (11,122lb capacity!), auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Toyota Tundra

63,618 KM

Details Description

$63,211

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED TRD OFF-ROAD | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED TRD OFF-ROAD | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11544372
  2. 11544372
Contact Seller

$63,211

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,618KM
VIN 5TFJA5DB5NX006532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,618 KM

Vehicle Description

CREWMAX LIMITED 4X4 W/ TRD OFF-ROAD PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats, massive 14-inch touchscreen, heated steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, intuitive park assist, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (11,122lb capacity!), auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | CREW | REAR CAM | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | CREW | REAR CAM | REMOTE START 172,086 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | PANO ROOF | HTD LEAHER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | PANO ROOF | HTD LEAHER 106,432 KM $23,552 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV | 6-PASS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV | 6-PASS 133,593 KM $16,227 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra