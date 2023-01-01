$45,898+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Venza
LE - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate - $352 B/W
2022 Toyota Venza
LE - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate - $352 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$45,898
+ taxes & licensing
24,578KM
Used
VIN JTEAAAAH8NJ115230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour AA00
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1640A
- Mileage 24,578 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $47734 - Our Live Market Price is just $45898!
Trust this 2022 Venza to carry out your urban tasks with ease, and look good while at it. This 2022 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2022 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This SUV has 24,578 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venza's trim level is LE. Defined by the smallest of detail, this Venza LE is ready to impress with stylish aluminum wheels, heated front seats wrapped in premium material, a large 8 inch color touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and a wireless charging pad. This well equipped SUV also features a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, a 60/40 split rear seat, LED headlamps, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additional safety features inlcude Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that comes with lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Distance Pacing Cruise.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $351.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
Distance Pacing Cruise
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$45,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Toyota Venza