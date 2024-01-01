Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Venza

22,000 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Venza

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEAAAAH4NJ113099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9674
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 68,335 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 118,367 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 45,145 KM $37,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Venza