$37,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
2022 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,794KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEAAAAH1NJ097069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E10463
- Mileage 42,794 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2022 Toyota Venza