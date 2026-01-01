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2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline 3.6 FSI
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline 3.6 FSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,053KM
VIN 1V2FE2CA1NC212759
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport delivers peace of mind and convenience with smart safety features and a clever all-wheel-drive system. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2022 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks. This SUV has 79,053 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Execline is the top trim and comes with larger unique aluminum wheels, 8-way power / heated and cooled premium leather seats, a Fender premium audio system w/subwoofer and a large panoramic sunroof. Additional features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, an 8 inch touchscreen with built in navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated rear seats and a heated leather steering wheel. The exterior chrome trim and front fog lamps bring extra elegance and class, while the blind spot assist sensors, 360 camera, front collision mitigation system and lane departure warning help keep you and your family extremely safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport delivers peace of mind and convenience with smart safety features and a clever all-wheel-drive system. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2022 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks. This SUV has 79,053 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Execline is the top trim and comes with larger unique aluminum wheels, 8-way power / heated and cooled premium leather seats, a Fender premium audio system w/subwoofer and a large panoramic sunroof. Additional features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, an 8 inch touchscreen with built in navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated rear seats and a heated leather steering wheel. The exterior chrome trim and front fog lamps bring extra elegance and class, while the blind spot assist sensors, 360 camera, front collision mitigation system and lane departure warning help keep you and your family extremely safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Regenerative Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
73.9 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs (5,842 lbs)
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
WHEELS: 9J X 21" BRASELTON ALLOY
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 265/45R21 104T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Side Assist Blind Spot
Area View 360 Front Camera
Area View 360 Left Side Camera
Area View 360 Right Side Camera
Area View 360 Back-Up Camera
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Aerial View Camera System
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
480w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 3.6 FSI 276 HP 6-Cyl
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Volkswagen Atlas