2022 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG
2022 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,552KM
VIN WVWEB7CD5NW173380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13121
- Mileage 70,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, HUD, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Lights, High Beam Assist, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Tri-Zone Climate Control
There is never a dull moment in the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, with scintillating performance capabilities and cleverly engineered technology. This 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Extensively reworked for 2022, the Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. Sporting an aggressive front bumper with large air intakes and a newly designed front grille, the 2022 Golf R takes its performance capability to even higher heights. The iconic signature blue R accents and matte chrome mirror caps make a return, along with newly updated headlights, and a bespoke rear bumper complemented by a two-piece rear spoiler for greater downforce. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.This sedan has 70,552 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. This Golf R comes fully loaded with plush heated and ventilated leather seats with power and memory functions, a premium audio system, a crisp heads-up display unit, a fully digital 10.25 inch instrument cluster, and a vivid 10 inch infotainment screen bundled with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety equipment includes blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and park distance control with park assist. Additional features include a start/stop system with regenerative braking, LED lights with high beam assist, tri-zone climate control, and wireless charging, among others.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2022 Volkswagen Golf