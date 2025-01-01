Menu
Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13121
  • Mileage 70,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, HUD, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Lights, High Beam Assist, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Tri-Zone Climate Control

There is never a dull moment in the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, with scintillating performance capabilities and cleverly engineered technology. This 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Extensively reworked for 2022, the Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. Sporting an aggressive front bumper with large air intakes and a newly designed front grille, the 2022 Golf R takes its performance capability to even higher heights. The iconic signature blue R accents and matte chrome mirror caps make a return, along with newly updated headlights, and a bespoke rear bumper complemented by a two-piece rear spoiler for greater downforce. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.This sedan has 70,552 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. This Golf R comes fully loaded with plush heated and ventilated leather seats with power and memory functions, a premium audio system, a crisp heads-up display unit, a fully digital 10.25 inch instrument cluster, and a vivid 10 inch infotainment screen bundled with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety equipment includes blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and park distance control with park assist. Additional features include a start/stop system with regenerative braking, LED lights with high beam assist, tri-zone climate control, and wireless charging, among others.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2022 Volkswagen Golf