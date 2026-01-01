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2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$30,249
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,726KM
VIN WVWS87CD9NW186036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK W/SCALE PAPER PLAID, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
The 2022 Volkswagen GTI remains an everyday hero, with class-leading versatility and phenomenal levels of performance. This 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2022 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology.
This sedan has 56,726 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. Upping the ante, this GTI Autobahn rewards you with a vivid 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, in addition to adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, front collision mitigation, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert. Extra features include a wireless charging pad, heated seats, a fully digital 10.25 inch instrument cluster, LED lights, proximity keyless entry, climate control, a rearview camera with dynamic guidance lines, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2022 Volkswagen GTI remains an everyday hero, with class-leading versatility and phenomenal levels of performance. This 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2022 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology.
This sedan has 56,726 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. Upping the ante, this GTI Autobahn rewards you with a vivid 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, in addition to adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, front collision mitigation, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert. Extra features include a wireless charging pad, heated seats, a fully digital 10.25 inch instrument cluster, LED lights, proximity keyless entry, climate control, a rearview camera with dynamic guidance lines, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$30,249
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2022 Volkswagen Golf