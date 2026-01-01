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2022 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 3VWGM7BU9NM008286
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Navigation, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Lights, Climate Control
The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is an exemplary compact sedan with superior levels of comfort, reliability, and practicality. This 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, the 2022 Jetta is Volkswagen's venerable offering in the compact sedan segment. It features a newly styled front end, sporting a bold grille and aerodynamically efficient bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. The voluminous cabin space features high-quality craftsmanship, with premium-grade trim and upholstery materials, and a spacious trunk area. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrading to this Jetta Highline generously rewards you with a large glass power sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, a sonorous premium audio system, and a vibrant 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and satellite navigation. Occupant safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, front emergency braking, and high beam assist. Additional features include wireless charging, LED lights, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, interior ambient lighting, and a whole lot more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is an exemplary compact sedan with superior levels of comfort, reliability, and practicality. This 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, the 2022 Jetta is Volkswagen's venerable offering in the compact sedan segment. It features a newly styled front end, sporting a bold grille and aerodynamically efficient bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. The voluminous cabin space features high-quality craftsmanship, with premium-grade trim and upholstery materials, and a spacious trunk area. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrading to this Jetta Highline generously rewards you with a large glass power sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, a sonorous premium audio system, and a vibrant 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and satellite navigation. Occupant safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, front emergency braking, and high beam assist. Additional features include wireless charging, LED lights, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, interior ambient lighting, and a whole lot more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2022 Volkswagen Jetta