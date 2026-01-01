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2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4MOTION - Certified
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4MOTION - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$23,183
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
66,455KM
VIN 3VVLX7B20NM074721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PURE GRAY
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK/STORM GREY, LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
This 2022 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.
This SUV has 66,455 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Pure Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. German design and high-quality materials make sure the inside of this all-wheel drive Taos is ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This 2022 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.
This SUV has 66,455 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Pure Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. German design and high-quality materials make sure the inside of this all-wheel drive Taos is ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$23,183
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2022 Volkswagen Taos