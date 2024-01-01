$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE AWD | LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,638 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE ATLANTIC BLUE COMFORTLINE!! Heated leather seats, heated steering, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, remote start, 18-inch alloys, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, power seat, power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
