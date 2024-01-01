$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV8B7AXXNM052694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13056
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Park Assist
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2022 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2022 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD 97,561 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring at 115,584 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Heated Seats 78,101 KM $36,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan