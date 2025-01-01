$29,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition TIGUAN, RLINE, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER LOADED
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition TIGUAN, RLINE, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER LOADED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,000KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX0NM082903
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0611A
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $29870 - Myers Cadillac is just $29000!
JUST IN - STUNNING LOADED 2022 TIGUAN RLINE AWD! BLACK ON BLACK WITH BLACK ALLOYS!! APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAV, REAR CAMERA, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE ENTRY, PUSH TO START, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 2-way power driver lumbar support and 8-way power driver seat w/power recline
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
Metallic Paint
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
TIRES: 19"
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 8.5J x 19" Auckland Black Alloy
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Side Assist Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,310 kgs (5,093 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan